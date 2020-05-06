Still crazy after all these years! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are taking their love to the next level amid their exciting pregnancy news.

“Gigi is madly in love with Zayn and will be an amazing mom,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that the 25-year-old model has “withdrawn from the spotlight” over the past year in an effort to separate “her career from her private life.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on April 28 that Hadid is pregnant and expecting her first child with Malik, 27. The following day, Us confirmed that the soon-to-be parents are having a little girl.

Before the Victoria’s Secret model was able to make her own official announcement, her mother, Yolanda Hadid, gushed over the future addition to their family. “I’m so excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” Yolanda, 56, told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard in April. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

As Gigi begins to embark on her pregnancy journey, she’s learned to lean on her family for support. “Gigi and Yolanda are incredibly close,” the first insider tells Us. Her sister Bella Hadid, who is “still single,” has also been a positive presence.

Meanwhile, the former One Direction member is “very excited and happy” about the new experiences that will come along with fatherhood. Shortly after Us confirmed the couple have a baby on board, a separate source added that the “Pillowtalk” crooner “couldn’t be more thrilled” to welcome their little one.

Gigi and the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer started dating in 2015 but called it quits three years later. The pair rekindled their romance a few months after their split, only to pull the plug again in January 2019. One year later, Us confirmed that the model was ready to give her relationship with Malik another chance.

Before their eventual reunion, Gigi sparked a brief romance with former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron. After hearing his ex was expecting a child, the 27-year-old reality TV personality admitted he is “excited” for her and the “Let Me” singer.

“She is going to be an incredible mother,” Cameron told ESPN West Palm’s Josh Cohen in April.