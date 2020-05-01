Ready for fatherhood! Zayn Malik “couldn’t be more thrilled” to become a first-time parent with pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

“Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there.”

The “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner, 35, would “talk openly with his friends about how he was still so in love” with Hadid, 25, and how he “cared so much about her” when they were broken up. “He was very hopeful that they would get back together,” the insider adds, noting that they are “solid” ahead of their baby’s arrival.

On Tuesday, April 28, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Malik and Hadid were soon-to-be parents. The following day, Us confirmed that the pair would be having a baby girl.

Hadid opened up about the exciting milestone during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 30. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said at the time.

Us broke the news in 2015 that Malik and Hadid were dating, but they called it quits three years later. The duo rekindled their love shortly after their split, only to part ways for the second time in January 2019.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model went on to date former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron during the summer of 2019. The former pair were spotted together on multiple occasions beginning in August 2019, but they broke up nearly two months later.

In January, Us exclusively revealed that Hadid was giving it another shot with Malik. She teased their reconciliation in February, referring to the former boy bander as her “valentine” on her disposable photos Instagram account.

A source told Us that Gigi initially aimed to keep the pregnancy news “low-key,” only sharing the exciting update with her close friends and family.

“She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received,” the insider continued. “She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”