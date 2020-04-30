Ready for parenthood! Pregnant Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have officially confirmed that they are expectant parents.

The model appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 30, and spoke about the exciting news. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 28 that the couple are expecting their first child together. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source revealed exclusively to Us. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Just before the pregnancy news emerged, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23 with her family and the former boy bander. She posted a Boomerang to Instagram that featured her holding large silver balloons, while the “Pillowtalk” crooner happily stood between his love and Hadid’s sister, Bella Hadid.

The Victoria’s Secret model also shared a separate post that featured several photos from the intimate family gathering, and one of the snaps showed the couple embracing in a sweet hug.

In January, Us exclusively revealed that Gigi and Malik were giving love another try. The reconciliation came one year after they called it quits for the second time. (Us also broke the news in 2015 that Gigi and Malik were an item.)

“They got back together very recently,” a source told Us earlier this year. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

In the weeks that followed, Hadid opened up about her interest in becoming a mother. “I think that as I get older … well, one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she admitted in an interview with i-D’s The Icons and Idols Issue, which was published in February. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!”

Shortly before Gigi and Malik rekindled their romance, she had a nearly two-month fling with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. The now exes first stepped out together in August 2019, just days after he spent time with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. They split two months later.

On April 2, the general contractor, 27, commented on Gigi’s reconciliation with the One Direction alum during a Zoom chat with fans. Cameron said that his former flame is a “good girl” who wanted someone with “real talent,” noting that she’s “dating her old man now.”