Caring for her pregnant daughter! Yolanda Hadid is doing everything she can to make sure her eldest child, Gigi Hadid, is staying happy and healthy while quarantined with her on the family’s Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new video for BravoTV.com, Yolanda, 56, gives fans an update on her clan. In addition to Gigi, 25, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid is also spending time with her mom on the bucolic property.

“Self-isolation time has been interesting,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained. “It’s a time to really look within and you get to spend so much time with yourself and your children.”

Yolanda confirmed she was going to be a grandmother in an interview with Dutch publication RTL Boulevard on April 29. “Of course we are so excited,” she gushed. “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

The reality TV star reiterated to Bravo that quality time with her brood is her top priority right now. “It’s also been great that it’s been a time to spend more time with my children, and family time that we really haven’t had for the past five years,” she added.

Days before news of Gigi’s pregnancy broke, the model celebrated her birthday on the farm with Yolanda, Bella, 23, and Malik, 27. She marked the occasion with an intimate party and a custom everything bagel cake (modeled after her No. 1 craving) designed by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro. “I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed.”

Personalized baked goods aside, Yolanda told Bravo she’s been “cooking up a storm” on the farm. “Actually, the truth is that I’ve never enjoyed cooking, and I think that the slow pace of life has really taught me to just think about what I want to prepare, how to prepare it,” she explained. “I look things up, I make different recipes every day and everybody seems to enjoy it. That’s kind of motivating for a mom.”

One food that’s been a smashing success with everyone — potatoes, which Yolanda grows on the farm herself. “I feel like we have a potato everyday — baked potato, cooked potato, french fries. The potato thing is a hit in our family.

Carbs in general seems to be popular with the Hadids, as Gigi whipped up some pasta alla vodka (sans alcohol) last month and shared the recipe on her Instagram Stories.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Victoria’s Secret stunner and the former One Direction member are expecting their first child together on April 28, four months after the couple rekindled their on-off romance. “She and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Gigi shared the happy news herself during an April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.