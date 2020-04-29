The Hadid family is growing, but Mohamed Hadid is doing his darnedest to keep the news of his daughter Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy private.

“Normally I don’t talk about family affairs in the public, so let’s leave it alone for now,” the real estate developer, 71, told Al Jadeed TV via Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 29. “I have to get used to a lot of things, so let’s keep that conversation for the next time.”

Mohamed explained that he has “not spoken to” Gigi, 25, since the news broke on Tuesday, April 28, so he wanted to get in touch with her before he joined fans in celebrating.

“Let me digest it and talk to her first ‘cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not,” he said. “If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I’m not sure, so that’s why I can’t give an answer.”

The Israel native, who also shares Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid, insisted that he does not know the sex of the baby-to-be.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday that Gigi and her on-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are expecting their first child.

“She and Zayn are so in love,” one insider said. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

A second source added, “It’s clear that [Zayn] and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed earlier this month when the model celebrated her 25th birthday with the former One Direction member, 27, that her balloons had blue and pink strings. In addition, social media users spotted a “Hello Little One” gift bag in the background of her Instagram photos from the party.

Us broke the news in November 2015 that Gigi and Malik were dating on the heels of their respective splits from Joe Jonas and Perrie Edwards. The couple have broken up several times since, most recently in January 2019, before rekindling their relationship again this January.

The runway star revealed in February that she wanted to have children, telling i-D magazine, “I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family. I don’t know if I will always be modeling.”