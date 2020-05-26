So much love! Yolanda Hadid shared a rare update on her relationship with her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I’ve been in a relationship of 15 months and I’m very much in love with my boyfriend,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Monday, May 25.

Hadid explained that she and the construction manager “live 10 miles apart” and connected over “horses and the farm life” in Pennsylvania. “It’s kind of perfect,” she added.

The former model told the website that all of her “relationships have changed” since she moved away from California on the heels of her 2016 exit from RHOBH.

“I live in the East Coast full-time right now on a farm, so I don’t see anybody anymore,” she said. “There were days that I had fun with all the girls, obviously, and I had my difficulties with some women that I don’t want to rehash. We’ve moved way beyond that. But Erika [Jayne] and I, we check in every once in a while. And yeah, life goes on. It’s different when you live in a different city, obviously.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Hadid’s relationship with Jingoli in February 2019. An eyewitness told Us at the time that the couple were “very close and affectionate with each other” while attending a birthday party for The Weeknd, who was dating her daughter Bella Hadid at the time.

The Netherlands native and the general contractor went public with their romance two months later while walking hand in hand in New York City. “This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you. #MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The pair made their red carpet debut in October 2019 while attending the Global Lyme Alliance Gala. Yolanda, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, told Us exclusively at the event, “It’s so amazing to finally find somebody that is my match. … I feel like I’m going to give hope to all these amazing women out there [who] think, you know, after raising children and [going through] divorces, that life is over. Life is just beginning and it’s so good right now, and I’m just so excited and so blessed to have met such an extraordinary man that loves the same things that I do.”

The former reality star was previously married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000 and music producer David Foster from 2011 to 2017. She and Mohamed, 71, share daughters Gigi, 25, and Bella, 23, and son Anwar, 20. Yolanda is set to become a grandmother this summer when Gigi and her on-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcome their first child.