Her support system. Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, made their red carpet debut as a couple on Thursday, October 10.

The couple attended the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York City to help raise money for the nonprofit organization, which aims to prevent, diagnose and treat tick-borne illnesses. (Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, and the businessman, 61, did not shy away from showing PDA as they posed for photographers. After wrapping their arms around each other, they nuzzled their foreheads while gazing into one another’s eyes.

“It’s so amazing to finally find somebody that is my match,” Hadid told Us Weekly exclusively at the event. “I mean, I’m 55! I feel like I’m going to give hope to all these amazing women out there [who] think, you know, after raising children and [going through] divorces, that life is over. Life is just beginning and it’s so good right now, and I’m just so excited and so blessed to have met such an extraordinary man that loves the same things that I do.”

The Believe Me author noted that her beau enjoys horseback riding and spending time on her Pennsylvania farm before calling him “a real man.”

Hadid and Jingoli were first spotted together on August 13 while walking hand in hand in New York City. The next day, she revealed his identity on Instagram with the hashtags: “#MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou.” She later tweeted that the pair had been quietly together for eight months and were “going strong.”

The former reality star was previously married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000. The exes share daughters Gigi, 24, and Bella, 23, and son Anwar, 20. Yolanda later married David Foster, from whom she separated in 2015 and divorced in 2017.

Yolanda and Jingoli went public with their romance one month after Foster, 69, married his fifth wife, Katharine McPhee, in London.

