Alana Hadid is the go-to girl when it comes to blending fashion and comfort.

The designer, 36, recently unveiled her brand La Detresse’s new collection, Summer Trip, which she and cofounder Emily Perlstein created to make packing for a getaway seamless.

“The whole concept behind it is people are getting out. They’re actually getting to take trips now,” Hadid told Us Weekly exclusively at the capsule’s celebration event on July 14. “I wanted to make pieces that would travel easily. That you could basically take this entire collection with you and a few bathing suits and you’re ready for the whole summer.”

The new collection “has a little bit of a psychedelic feel to it,” Alana told Us. The new drop includes tie-dye T-shirts, dresses and more.

Alana also thought of her family and close friends when bringing the capsule to life, naming a piece after her famous sister Gigi Hadid. “My sisters look amazing in everything. There’s a dress called The Gigi … I wanted to highlight the friends and family who’ve supported us,” Alana said. “My mom is here. She’s in her sixties, but she’s wearing one of the dresses.”

Alana’s loved ones aren’t the only fans of the brand. She shared that stars like Winnie Harlow, Pink and Vanessa Bryant “wear our stuff a lot of times.”

The fashion guru also enjoys seeing everyday people in her designs. “Celebrities are great, and I love seeing celebrities wearing [La Detresse], but I really like seeing everyday people wearing my clothes,” Alana told Us.

She added: “I love the fact that people are wearing our stuff when they want to be comfortable … I love that it’s their comfy go-to wear.”

After launching in 2017, La Detresse sales spiked during the pandemic due to shoppers leaning on more relaxed attire while isolating at home, and while the increase was an exciting boost, Alana wanted to expand the brand to offer apparel outside of leisure.

When asked what’s different about this collection, the designer told Us that “I think we were really like an athleisure kind of brand before, and I really have always wanted to expand to a full, ready-to-wear line.”

Alana and Perlstein also used “a lot of new fabrics, like rayon blends and silks … fun stuff that I feel like we hadn’t touched on before.”

In addition to producing trendy clothing, Alana and Perlstein use La Detresse as a way to give back.

With each new season, they choose a new charity to donate profits to. On their page, the duo wrote that they have “chosen to give profits from the Cenote Alex Tee to Water Drop LA, an organization very close to our hearts, one that we have been volunteering for from the early pandemic.”

