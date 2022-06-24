Vacation mode! Summer is here and Rent the Runway’s style director Blaire Walsh is showing Us Weekly how to pack for any summer getaway — whether it’s beach vibes you’re looking for or you’re headed on a trip down south. Watch the exclusive video above to see how to pack tons of style into your carry-on this summer!

Biggest Mistake People Make

“It’s important to keep versatility in mind. We all make the mistake of packing those super bold statement pieces that are one and done,” Walsh told Us. “It’s important to pack those styles that are both statement and basic closet staples that you can mix and match — so you’re prepared for any type of event that you’re attending over a weekend getaway or vacation.”

Don’t Be Afraid for Bold on Bold

“It’s all about combining those bold, bright colors, so yellow with orange and green. Really. Just go for it with color when it comes to this summer’s trends,” she explained. “If you’re not comfortable wearing such a bright orange color, go with an accessory or a shoe and you can pair it with a neutral item to balance it out.”

When in Doubt, Maxi It Out

“Maxis are so easy. They work for every type of silhouette,” the stye expert advised. They’re just a summer stable and easy to achieve. You’re good to go for a beach getaway.”

For these looks and more like them, visit Rent the Runway.