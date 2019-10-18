Modeling runs in the family! Alana Hadid was announced as the new face of Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand, Colette, on Thursday, October 17. The brand shared the big news via Instagram, along with campaign images of the designer modeling statement-making pieces in the nude.

Hadid continues the brand’s “Colette Woman” legacy, which started two years ago. The 34-year-old is the second face of the brand, the first being model Georgia Fowler. Celebrity clients for Colette’s luxury, red carpet-ready pieces include Rihanna, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts — plus Hadid’s half-sisters, Gigi and Bella!

“Alana is unapologetically herself, and I’ve always been drawn to her because of that. We’re both free spirits,” said designer and founder Colette Steckel. “I remember sitting in Paris with my team two seasons ago saying how cool it would be to shoot a campaign with her. I knew she loved jewelry, and it seemed like such a natural fit. This is a true collaboration; I am so proud to have Alana bring my work to life through this campaign.”

In the au-naturale shots, Hadid dons a range of unique pieces from Colette’s new Cielo y Santos and Penacho collections. A few standouts include the $42,000 Penacho Queen Necklace inspired by Aztecan headdresses and a $24,660 18-karat gold diamond Istanbul Ear Cuff, influenced by delicate, free-spirited doves.

“I fell in love with Colette’s jewelry right away,” said Hadid in a press release. “From the colors of the stones to her inspiration, her pieces felt like something I would have created myself.” The star also noted that she felt connected to the jewelry designer on a personal level. “When I met Colette, the reason why I loved her pieces was clear. We’re so similar – we love travel, family, music and fashion. It just fit. I’m so excited to be the face of this campaign.”