Working from home just got a bit more groovy. While many of Us have ditched our everyday attire for leisurewear now that we’re stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are using the quarantine to still stay fashionable.

Instead of killing the street style game, multiple stars have been killing their at-home style in matching tie-dye sweatsuits.

For instance, Olivia Culpo sported the 1960s hippie trend while spending time with her boyfriend, NFL pro Christian McCaffrey, in early April.

Hailey Baldwin is a taking a few notes from hubby Justin Bieber’s fashion book. The model has also worn splattered sweats just as the singer, 26, did way before this became a trend.

Behati Prinsloo, for her part, is wearing tie-dye, too, but for a good cause. The South African beauty has partnered with clothing brand, Max Roux, on a new collaboration — with all profits going to Save the Rhino Trust in her native Namibia.

And the ladies aren’t the only ones chilling out in the leisurewear. Last month, Ryan Seacrest replaced his usual suit for a pair of blue sweats from Land of the Righteous while filming Live With Kelly and Ryan remotely. The cohost revealed that his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, was also wearing the same set while baking in the kitchen.

Some A-Listers have even taken matters into their own hands have been doing DIY tie-dying themselves.

Kristin Cavallari and her kids got crafty on Monday, April 20. The Very Cavallari, 33, star shared photos on her Instagram Story of herself and Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, in their new colorful tees and leggings.

Then there’s Kendall Jenner, who said she’s been “trying as much as I can to stay off screens.” One of the ways she’s been keeping busy? “I got into tie-dyeing,” she revealed during an Instagram Live in early April.

Keep scrolling to see how stars are rocking tie-dye sets at home during the coronavirus outbreak.