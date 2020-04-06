Unplugged. Kendall Jenner revealed that she is trying not to spend her entire quarantine glued to her phone and TV amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been honestly trying as much as I can to stay off screens,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, told Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) on Instagram Live on Sunday, April 5.

Jenner admitted that while she already “dove into some shows and movies,” including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s The Last Song, she has otherwise been laying low at home with her friend Tiffany Sorya.

“I usually wake up in the morning and I take my dogs for a walk,” she said. “I’ve been quarantined with my one friend Tiffany for the whole time. She coincidentally ended up coming to stay with me a week before things got really crazy. We go for safe walks every morning — very safe walks, obviously. … I got into tie-dyeing the other day, so I’ve been tie-dyeing and painting, reading a lot.”

The model has also been using her Nintendo Switch a bunch. She shared three photos via Instagram on Saturday, April 4, of herself laying in bed in a white tank top and underwear while playing a Mario Kart game.

During Sunday’s Instagram Live, Jenner and Hailey, 23, reminisced on the beginning of their friendship, telling fans that they first bonded at the 2012 Hunger Games movie premiere, which Kendall attended with her sister Kylie Jenner. They later crossed paths in New York City as their modeling careers started to take off.

“Hails was my first friend in New York,” the E! personality recalled. “She’s the reason I love New York.”

In recent weeks, Kendall, Kylie, 22, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have used their platforms to urge fans to stay home as COVID-19 continues to spread. Kendall assured her Twitter followers on March 24 that she was “taking this quarantine v seriously,” adding, “But also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy.”

