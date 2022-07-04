Good design is timeless. Corsets are proof of this as the garment is seeing a resurgence among Hollywood’s most fashionable women.

Whether on the red carpet or on the streets of Los Angeles and New York, corsets are everywhere. In June 2022, Ashley Graham took to Instagram to show off a multicolored number, which she paired with black pants. “Serving you a modeling mama moment,” the supermodel said of the look.

Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the style, sharing a carousel of photos of herself in a sexy pink, Versace corset dress the same month. “Having a little extra fun today,” the Rhode Beauty founder said of her ensemble, which she paired with white platform boots.

What makes corsets so fun is that the piece is versatile and flattering on every body. The fashion piece first debuted on the fashion scene in the 1500s and came back in 1970 thanks to British designer Vivienne Westwood. Today, corsets are available in nearly every color and in a range of different apparel options.

Back in 2021, Beyoncé showcased a different way to style a corset when she paired a white iteration of the trend underneath a denim jacket and tucked into a mini skirt. More recently, Addison Rae styled a green corset top that featured gold eyelets with a pair of cargo pants. Justine Skye provided the perfect summer style inspiration, wearing a floral corset with light wash denim and funky sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian showcased a more traditional version of the look while in Portofino, Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022. The Skims founder was photographed stepping out for ice cream in a Dolce & Gabbana grey corset and matching pants, serving up real goth girl glam.

Kourtney took the trend to a new level when she said “I do” to Barker in a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kourtney told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars take on the corset trend: