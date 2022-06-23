Ashley Graham is serving face! The supermodel blessed her followers with an array of poses via Instagram in this season’s hottest look.

In a carousel of images posted on Tuesday, June 21, Graham, 34, looked radiant in a multicolored corset top — a red carpet staple for 2022. The “Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham” host gave the camera a sultry pout while resting her hand on her hip in one shot and playing in her brunette tresses in another image. “Serving you a modeling mama moment,” Graham said of the slideshow.

The America’s Next Top Model judge welcomed twin boys — Malachi and Roman — in January with husband Justin Ervin. The fashion guru and photographer, 32, are also the parents of 2-year-old son Isaac.

Graham’s Instagram photo shoot comes after she returned to the catwalk on May 26 at the amfAR charity gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. During the event’s fashion show, she strutted down the runway in a black halter gown, which was styled with a black veil and sandal heels. As for glam, Graham was dolled up in smokey eye makeup. Before the show, she arrived at the amfAR gala, which is held to support AIDS research, in a red gown.

The vibrant dress featured a strapless construction and was finalized with a voluminous tulle skirt. Graham accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and styled her hair in a sleek updo.

In May, Graham opened up about her harrowing birth experience with the twins in an essay for Glamour.

“The night I gave birth to the twins, I hemorrhaged,” the A New Model author wrote in the piece. Graham explained that she thought she needed to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, but she was actually in labor and her son Malachi “came out just as my doula was arriving” at her New York apartment. Graham continued: “Two hours and seven minutes later, I had Roman in my apartment bathtub — we didn’t even have enough time to blow up the home birthing tub because everything happened so fast.”

“The next thing you know, I looked at my midwife and I said, ‘I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,’ and I blacked out,” the Nebraska native explained. She then went on to share that she felt “a light touch” on her cheek and later learned it was someone “smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand. … And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars.”

Graham continued: “I tell you all of this — in pretty unflinching detail — because I believe in the importance of honesty; in revealing things about myself that I hope will help others talk about what they too have been through.”

