21 Stylish Corset Tops That Happen to Be Super Comfortable Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that the corsets women used to wear in the Victorian era can actually be quite dangerous, but there’s no denying that the look of corsets in general is timeless. Luckily, modern day corset tops have learned a thing or two from science and can help you get the look without the squished organs!

We’ve picked out 21 of our favorite corset and corset-style tops below, from pieces that truly look to replicate the centuries-old style to others that use the vibe as a jumping-off point. Let’s take a look!

Black Corset Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Classic and classy! This simple, strapless Hirigin corset top will look good with everything, from jeans to skirts!

2. We Also Love: Not a fan of going strapless? No problem! Check out this TOB corset tank!

3. We Can’t Forget: Ready to make a serious style statement? This faux-leather Eyicmarn corset top from Walmart is so affordable and just stunning!

White Corset Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We really love the sheer ruched overlay on this Modegal corset top. There’s a reason it’s a bestseller!

5. We Also Love: Like a little lace? Check out this charming, corset-style AFRM crop top on Nordstrom’s website!

6. We Can’t Forget: If you’re more interested in a silky look, don’t skip over this Velius bodysuit!

Blue Corset Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The ribbon tie straps on this Parthea corset tank are the prettiest. Such a flattering pick!

8. We Also Love: This More To Come corset top from Revolve captured our attention because of its empire-style bodice, reminding Us of the Regency era. Bridgerton vibes!

9. We Can’t Forget: We love mixing a more modern fabric like denim into a more classic design. This zip-up KMBANGI top does it beautifully!

Red Corset Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s play with some sleeves! This ruffled Floerns bouse has a lace-up corset accent to cinch the waist!

11. We Also Love: Wow! Cutouts, lace and a sale? We’re all in on the Port Royale shade of this AFRM corset top from Nordstrom!

12. We Can’t Forget: We can’t resist a little velvet! We can’t stop starting at this KOSUSANILL corset top!

Pink Corset Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This lace Free People corset bra top from Saks Fifth Avenue is so romantic and sweet. It looks good with anything from joggers to a slip skirt!

14. We Also Love: This floral Eyicmarn blouse from Walmart is corset-inspired with its sweetheart neckline and smocked bodice. Get the look without any of the stiffness!

15. We Can’t Forget: Bright and bold! This neon Dlsave corset bodysuit will have every eye on you!

Patterned Corset Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This zebra print Puloru tank will definitely have you feeling fierce on a Friday night!

17. We Also Love: We love the vintage look of this floral Alivila.Y corset top. It comes in sizes small to 6XL!

18. We Can’t Forget: This LYANER top mixes styles from corsets, wrap tops and shirred tops to create one phenomenal piece. And those bows!

Embellished Corset Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This Charmian corset top is so fabulous, covered in colorful, gem-like embellishments. It’s definitely the type of top you’d save for a special occasion!

20. We Also Love: This ELLACCI top is covered in pearlescent beads and iridescent rhinestones. This piece will earn you endless compliments!

21. We Can’t Forget: Sparkle, sparkle! this other ELLACCI crop top will have you shimmering and shining with every step!

