The 21 Best Sherpa Jackets and Hoodies — Shop Now!

Best Sherpa Teddy Jackets and Hoodies
Some of our favorite cozy items to wear this time of year are sherpa jackets, coats and hoodies (or teddy coats, if you prefer!). Not only are they incredibly warm, they have a level of comfort that is honestly unparalleled. Wearing one basically feels like wrapping yourself up in a giant blanket!

It’s no surprise that this material has been trending lately. Who could resist getting into these super soft jackets and feeling all fuzzy inside? If you’re looking to pick up an amazing sherpa item and add it into your winter wardrobe, or if you’re holiday shopping and need some inspiration, we’ve rounded up 21 of our absolute favorites!

For the Fashion-Forward Gal

Gal Meets Glam Collection Willa Teddy Bear Coat
Gal Meets Glam Collection Willa Teddy Bear Coat Nordstrom
See it!

Get the Gal Meets Glam Collection Willa Teddy Bear Coat (originally $190) on sale for just $76, available from Nordstrom!

For a Casual-Chic Look

EZIGO Women's Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket
EZIGO Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket Amazon
See it!

Get the EZIGO Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket (originally $40) on sale for prices starting at just $31, available on Amazon!

For an Atheisure Vibe

Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie
Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie Nordstrom
See it!

Get the Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie (originally $69) on sale for just $40, available from Nordstrom!

For a Relaxed Day Look

Ideology Quilted Fleece Jacket
Ideology Quilted Fleece Jacket Macy's
See it!

Get the Ideology Quilted Fleece Jacket (originally $80) on sale for just $45, available from Macy’s!

For Running Errands in Style

Tmore Women Faux Fur Shearling Shaggy Coat
Tmore Women Faux Fur Shearling Shaggy Coat Amazon
See it!

Get the Tmore Women Faux Fur Shearling Shaggy Coat for $29, available from Amazon!

For a Night Out

Topshop Faux Fur Hooded Jacket
Topshop Faux Fur Hooded Jacket Nordstrom
See it!

Get the Topshop Faux Fur Hooded Jacket for prices starting at just $34, available from Nordstrom!

For a 2-in-1 Piece

Style & Co Reversible Faux-Sherpa Jacket
Style & Co Reversible Faux-Sherpa Jacket Macy's
See it!

Get the Style & Co Reversible Faux-Sherpa Jacket (originally $90) on sale for just $36, available at Macy’s!

For a Boho Feel

Sanctuary Raquel Teddy Coat
Sanctuary Raquel Teddy Coat Anthropologie
See it!

Get the Sanctuary Raquel Teddy Coat for $149, available from Anthropologie!

For an Everyday Look

BB Dakota Teddy Or Not Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
BB Dakota Teddy Or Not Faux Fur Bomber Jacket Nordstrom
See it!

Get the BB Dakota Teddy Or Not Faux Fur Bomber Jacket for $98, available from Nordstrom!

For an Oversized Look

Dokotoo Womens Fleece Coat
Dokotoo Womens Fleece Coat Amazon
See it!

Get the Dokotoo Womens Fleece Coat (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at $43, available from Amazon!

For a Luxe Look

Bagatelle NYC Hooded Faux Fur Jacket
Bagatelle NYC Hooded Faux Fur Jacket Saks Off 5th
See it!

Get the Bagatelle NYC Hooded Faux Fur Jacket (originally $139) on sale for just $65, available from Saks off 5th!

For a Moto Moment

Jack by BB Dakota Soft Skills Wubby Jacket
Jack by BB Dakota Soft Skills Wubby Jacket Nordstrom
See it!

Get the Jack by BB Dakota Soft Skills Wubby Jacket (originally $88) on sale for just $71, available at Nordstrom!

For a Bomber Style 

MIROL Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket
MIROL Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket Amazon
See it!

Get the MIROL Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket for $30, available from Amazon!

For a Cozy Day In

Billabong Cozy Days Jacket
Billabong Cozy Days Jacket Nordstrom
See it!

Get the Billabong Cozy Days Jacket (originally $70) on sale for just $42, available at Nordstrom!

For a Sporty Look

Angashion Womens Fuzzy Fleece Pullover
Angashion Womens Fuzzy Fleece Pullover Amazon
See it!

Get the Angashion Womens Fuzzy Fleece Pullover for prices starting at just $24, available from Amazon!

For a Boxy Look

Sanctuary Teddy Button-Front Jacket
Sanctuary Teddy Button-Front Jacket Saks Off 5th
See it!

Get the Sanctuary Teddy Button-Front Jacket (originally $139) on sale for just $70, available from Saks Off 5th!

For a Trendy Look

BLANKNYC Faux Fur Teddy Coat
BLANKNYC Faux Fur Teddy Coat Nordstrom
See it!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Fur Teddy Coat for $98, available at Nordstrom!

For a Menswear-Inspired Look

Levi's Women's Oversized Long Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Women’s Oversized Long Sherpa Trucker Jacket Amazon
See it!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Oversized Long Sherpa Trucker Jacket for prices starting at just $60, available from Amazon!

For a Cropped Look

Jack by BB Dakota Faux Shearling Jacket
Jack by BB Dakota Faux Shearling Jacket Nordstrom
See it!

Get the Jack by BB Dakota Faux Shearling Jacket for $98, available at Nordstrom!

For a Longline Look

Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat
Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat Macy's
See it!

Get the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat (originally $150) on sale for just $75, available from Macy’s!

For an Ultra-Shaggy Look

Kiss Me Womens Casual Faux Shearling Jacket
Kiss Me Womens Casual Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon
See it!

Get the Kiss Me Womens Casual Faux Shearling Jacket For prices starting at just $18, available from Amazon!

