Some of our favorite cozy items to wear this time of year are sherpa jackets, coats and hoodies (or teddy coats, if you prefer!). Not only are they incredibly warm, they have a level of comfort that is honestly unparalleled. Wearing one basically feels like wrapping yourself up in a giant blanket!
It’s no surprise that this material has been trending lately. Who could resist getting into these super soft jackets and feeling all fuzzy inside? If you’re looking to pick up an amazing sherpa item and add it into your winter wardrobe, or if you’re holiday shopping and need some inspiration, we’ve rounded up 21 of our absolute favorites!
For the Fashion-Forward GalSee it!
Get the Gal Meets Glam Collection Willa Teddy Bear Coat (originally $190) on sale for just $76, available from Nordstrom!
For a Casual-Chic LookSee it!
Get the EZIGO Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket (originally $40) on sale for prices starting at just $31, available on Amazon!
For an Atheisure VibeSee it!
Get the Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie (originally $69) on sale for just $40, available from Nordstrom!
For a Relaxed Day LookSee it!
Get the Ideology Quilted Fleece Jacket (originally $80) on sale for just $45, available from Macy’s!
For Running Errands in StyleSee it!
Get the Tmore Women Faux Fur Shearling Shaggy Coat for $29, available from Amazon!
For a Night OutSee it!
Get the Topshop Faux Fur Hooded Jacket for prices starting at just $34, available from Nordstrom!
For a 2-in-1 PieceSee it!
Get the Style & Co Reversible Faux-Sherpa Jacket (originally $90) on sale for just $36, available at Macy’s!
For a Boho FeelSee it!
Get the Sanctuary Raquel Teddy Coat for $149, available from Anthropologie!
Get the BB Dakota Teddy Or Not Faux Fur Bomber Jacket for $98, available from Nordstrom!
For an Oversized Look
Get the Dokotoo Womens Fleece Coat (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at $43, available from Amazon!
For a Luxe LookSee it!
Get the Bagatelle NYC Hooded Faux Fur Jacket (originally $139) on sale for just $65, available from Saks off 5th!
For a Moto MomentSee it!
Get the Jack by BB Dakota Soft Skills Wubby Jacket (originally $88) on sale for just $71, available at Nordstrom!
For a Bomber StyleSee it!
Get the MIROL Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket for $30, available from Amazon!
For a Cozy Day InSee it!
Get the Billabong Cozy Days Jacket (originally $70) on sale for just $42, available at Nordstrom!
For a Sporty LookSee it!
Get the Angashion Womens Fuzzy Fleece Pullover for prices starting at just $24, available from Amazon!
For a Boxy LookSee it!
Get the Sanctuary Teddy Button-Front Jacket (originally $139) on sale for just $70, available from Saks Off 5th!
For a Trendy LookSee it!
Get the BLANKNYC Faux Fur Teddy Coat for $98, available at Nordstrom!
For a Menswear-Inspired LookSee it!
Get the Levi’s Women’s Oversized Long Sherpa Trucker Jacket for prices starting at just $60, available from Amazon!
For a Cropped LookSee it!
Get the Jack by BB Dakota Faux Shearling Jacket for $98, available at Nordstrom!
For a Longline LookSee it!
Get the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat (originally $150) on sale for just $75, available from Macy’s!
For an Ultra-Shaggy LookSee it!
Get the Kiss Me Womens Casual Faux Shearling Jacket For prices starting at just $18, available from Amazon!
