



Some of our favorite cozy items to wear this time of year are sherpa jackets, coats and hoodies (or teddy coats, if you prefer!). Not only are they incredibly warm, they have a level of comfort that is honestly unparalleled. Wearing one basically feels like wrapping yourself up in a giant blanket!

It’s no surprise that this material has been trending lately. Who could resist getting into these super soft jackets and feeling all fuzzy inside? If you’re looking to pick up an amazing sherpa item and add it into your winter wardrobe, or if you’re holiday shopping and need some inspiration, we’ve rounded up 21 of our absolute favorites!

For the Fashion-Forward Gal

Get the Gal Meets Glam Collection Willa Teddy Bear Coat (originally $190) on sale for just $76, available from Nordstrom!

For a Casual-Chic Look

Get the EZIGO Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket (originally $40) on sale for prices starting at just $31, available on Amazon!

For an Atheisure Vibe

Get the Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie (originally $69) on sale for just $40, available from Nordstrom!

For a Relaxed Day Look

Get the Ideology Quilted Fleece Jacket (originally $80) on sale for just $45, available from Macy’s!

For Running Errands in Style

Get the Tmore Women Faux Fur Shearling Shaggy Coat for $29, available from Amazon!

For a Night Out

Get the Topshop Faux Fur Hooded Jacket for prices starting at just $34, available from Nordstrom!

For a 2-in-1 Piece

Get the Style & Co Reversible Faux-Sherpa Jacket (originally $90) on sale for just $36, available at Macy’s!

For a Boho Feel

Get the Sanctuary Raquel Teddy Coat for $149, available from Anthropologie!

For an Everyday Look

Get the Dokotoo Womens Fleece Coat (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at $43, available from Amazon!

For a Luxe Look

Get the Bagatelle NYC Hooded Faux Fur Jacket (originally $139) on sale for just $65, available from Saks off 5th!

For a Moto Moment

Get the Jack by BB Dakota Soft Skills Wubby Jacket (originally $88) on sale for just $71, available at Nordstrom!

For a Bomber Style

Get the MIROL Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket for $30, available from Amazon!

For a Cozy Day In

Get the Billabong Cozy Days Jacket (originally $70) on sale for just $42, available at Nordstrom!

For a Sporty Look

Get the Angashion Womens Fuzzy Fleece Pullover for prices starting at just $24, available from Amazon!

For a Boxy Look

Get the Sanctuary Teddy Button-Front Jacket (originally $139) on sale for just $70, available from Saks Off 5th!