The 10 Absolute Best Cashmere Sweaters Available Right Now

Do you feel that chill in the air? It’s officially sweater weather, and we’re so excited. Fall is in full swing, and before we know it, winter will be upon Us. The awkward transitional period between summer and fall is over, and our lighter clothing is now comfortably stowed in the back of our closets.

A new season means a new shopping list, and it’s no surprise that cashmere sweaters are at the top of our must-haves. A cashmere knit is known for being incredibly lightweight, soft and beyond warm. And yes, a cashmere sweater can be an expensive buy — but we’ve picked out 10 options that cover a wide range of budgets. Check out what cashmere we’re stocking up on below, and get ready for the ultimate in coziness!

Best Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

The turtleneck collar on this cashmere sweater is clean and modern, which is just one of many reasons we love it. Everlane’s cashmere offering is high-quality — and so affordable too!

Get The Oversized Stroopwafel Turtleneck in ReCashmere with free shipping for $155, available from Everlane!

Best Cashmere Sweater for Men

Shopping for a holiday gift? This simple sweater available in a slew of staple shades is a solid gift for any gent in your life!

Get the Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cashmere Crewneck Sweater with free shipping for $145, available at Nordstrom!

Best Cozy Cashmere Sweater

This cashmere sweater is loose, lightweight and seriously cozy. Wear it tucked in for a minimalist fashion moment, or leave it out for a tunic-style vibe.

Get the State Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater 100% Pure Cashmere for prices starting at just $90, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Breathable Cashmere Sweater

Introducing the ideal layering piece. Cashmere cardigans are genius — if you need to let a little air in, just pop open the button closures and you’re good to go!

Get the JENNIE LIU Women’s 100% Cashmere Button Front Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at $108, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Chunky Cashmere Sweater

Chunky sweaters have been trending since Chris Evans‘ knit stole the show in Knives Out. This similar sweater has an effortlessly cool and slouchy look — plus, the texture of the knit will feel fabulous against the skin.

Get the Ailaile Cashmere Wool Sweater Women’s Twist Thick Turtleneck for prices starting at $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Black Cashmere Sweater

This cashmere sweater from Amazon has a classic V-neckline, but is elevated thanks to the sleek sleeves. This option will never go out of style, but will provide a fashionable kick to every ensemble.

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Sweaters V Neck Cashmere Sweater with Bell Sleeves for prices starting at $65, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Quality Premium Cashmere Sweater

Ralph Lauren — need we say more? This designer knows how to master classic American style, and this gorgeous piece is no exception. It reminds Us of something out of a Nancy Meyers movie.

Get the Ralph Lauren Classic Button-Shoulder Sweater with free shipping for $168, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

Best Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

This is a straightforward sweater, but the cashmere it’s made from is super luxe! Remember: When it comes to cashmere, Everlane is always an affordable (and totally dependable) option.

Get The Cashmere Crew sweater with free shipping for $100, available from Everlane!

Best Affordable Cashmere Sweater

This sumptuous sweater is made from pure cashmere, and you score one now for as little as $50. It’s a steal, and will make a strong gift for any fashion fan.

Get the JENNIE LIU J Cashmere Women’s 100% Cashmere Long Sleeve Pullover Crew Neck Sweater for prices starting at just $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Open-Front Cashmere Sweater

We love the slouchiness of this loose, open-front longline cardigan. Splendid is known for being the cream of the crop in terms of comfy clothes, so get in on the action.

Get the Splendid Women’s Cashmere Blend Retreat Cardigan for prices starting at $84, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

