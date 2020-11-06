We Found the Perfect Pair of Waterproof Timberland Boots on Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Timberland boots are some of the most iconic shoes on the market. They’ve been around for decades, and their staying power is proven — particularly in cold weather hubs like New York City. You may think that Timberland boots are bulky and for the boys, but they actually produce fabulous footwear for women with a relaxed, feminine touch!

There are different variations of the classic Timberland style that have been modified to fit a wide variety of customer needs, like this pair we just spotted on Zappos! Not only are they true to the brand’s DNA, they’re on sale for over 30% off. Seriously!

Get the Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for just $110, available from Zappos!

These boots are lined with a warm and cozy fleece material, which is ideal for the upcoming winter season. Timberland boots are renowned for being weatherproof, so they can withstand nearly any type of snow, rain or sleet that you may encounter. These shoes are designed in a lace-up style that reaches all the way up past the ankle. They’re made from a suede leather, which is super flexible. You can leave them up, or fold them down to reveal the fuzzy lining for a trendy, Aspen-approved look.

As with all Timberland boots, they’re stamped with the tree logo on the side toward the back of the heel. And speaking of the heel, this boot has a low profile that measures just about an inch high, which is suitable for everyday wear.

Get the Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for just $110, available from Zappos!

We’re thrilled that these boots are on sale right now — the timing is key! As we prepare ourselves for the frigid temperatures winter will surely bring, these boots will make an excellent addition to our shoe racks. They’re not too heavy, they can handle the changing climate and they will match with so many ensembles.

Oh, and let’s not forget to mention the positive reviews about these boots. Shoppers claim they’re the best winter footwear option around — and you can score these five-star rated boots on sale!

See it: Get the Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for just $110, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Timberland and shop all of the boots and booties on sale, available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!