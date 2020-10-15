UGG Just Released a Zappos-Exclusive Boot Collection — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fans of the iconic UGG winter boots are going to be ecstatic about this new drop! In partnership with Zappos, the legendary Australian brand has created updated versions of their classic short-style boot. It’s been recreated countless times, and we’re always pumped when a new model pops up!

But if we’re being honest, this latest UGG release is probably one of the most exciting we’ve seen to date. Why. you ask? Because this new take on the short boot puts convenience and ease at the forefront of its design!

UGG boots were already easy to throw on, but they’re about to get even more functional thanks to their Zappos collab. They’ve taken their classic short boot and added a zipper on each shoe that extends from the top down to the sole. With this added detail, these boots are as simple to slip on as a pair of their cozy slippers — and if you need extra help, they’ve also included a pull tab up top as a bonus!

The rest of the boot stays true to form. The height reaches a couple of inches past the ankle, and the construction of the suede is stitched to mold comfortably around the foot and leg. And, of course, an UGG boot wouldn’t be complete without the plush shearling lining that keeps your feet warm and toasty in the cold weather! Plus, these boots come with a removable sock liner that just adds to its comfort and versatility.

UGGs are so popular because they’re as reliable as a shoe gets! Every boot that they produce has been consistent since the beginning, and if you’ve owned a pair before, you know exactly what to expect when you cop a new drop. That’s precisely why they’ve been a mainstay in the fashion world for two decades!

This new take on their short boot is a serious upgrade from their traditional design. While the changes aren’t anything too bold or out-there, they provide an added ease that is beyond considerate. Who doesn’t want their lives made easier — especially in the shoe department?

