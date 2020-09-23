Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for new fall footwear? We’re right there with you! Since we’ve tucked our flip flops away in the back of the closet to make way for more durable, warmer options, a refresh is necessary. Between boots, flats, sneakers and slippers, there’s a lot of ground to cover — so naturally, we turned to Zappos.

The leading shoe retailer is known for their affordable prices, wide variety and honest customer reviews. Read on to see our favorite bestselling picks in 11 essential categories! Oh, and we almost forgot: Every single one of these options is on sale right now. Budget-friendly and convenient? That’s always the goal here at Shop With Us!

Most Comfortable Fall Flats

The lightly padded footbed on these flats guarantees all-day wear will be seriously comfortable.

Get the Lucky Brand Emmie (originally $59) on sale with free shipping for just $47, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable flats on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Slip-On Sneakers

Yes, UGG makes sneakers — and yes, they are fabulous!

Get the UGG Jass sneakers (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for $100, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable slip-on sneakers on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Lifestyle Sneakers

The dad sneaker trend is alive and well, and these comfy kicks will fit right in.

Get the Easy Spirit Romy sneakers (originally $69) on sale with free shipping for $47, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable lifestyle sneakers on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Slippers

Cozy season is officially approaching, so upgrade your slipper game.

Get the FitFlop Chrissie slippers (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for $60, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable slippers on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Booties

The only thing better than a pair of affordable booties is a pair of affordable booties with tons of five-star reviews.

Get the Blondo Liam Waterproof Bootie (originally $132) on sale with free shipping for $99, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable booties on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Chelsea Boots

One satisfied shopper wrote, “Best shoes ever! Classic, practical and clouds for my feet!” Enough said.

Get the Chaco Fields Chelsea boots (originally $170) on sale with free shipping for $97, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable Chelsea boots on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Mid-Length Boots

The retro-chic silhouette on these mid-length boots is everything. Hit the town in style!

Get the SKECHERS Jackpots – Out Tonight boots (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for $69, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable mid-length boots on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Loafers

Shoppers claim the fit on these loafers is “perfect,” so they’re bound to be a shoe rack staple for so many of Us.

Get the Naturalizer 27 Edit Hannah loafers (originally $135) on sale with free shipping for $89, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable loafers on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Wedge Heels

Leave it to a quality brand like Clarks to launch wedges that won’t hurt your feet!

Get the Clarks Mallory Berry wedges (originally $95) on sale with free shipping for $60, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable wedge heels on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Pumps

Hello, gorgeous! If you’re in the market for going-out gear, these heels are made for you.

Get the Naturalizer Aurelia heels (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for $92, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable pumps on Zappos here!

Most Comfortable Fall Running Shoes

ASICS dominates the market — and with good reason. These sneakers will get the job done for an affordable price!

Get the ASICS GEL-Excite® 7 sneakers (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for $60, available from Zappos!

Not your style? See all comfortable running shoes on Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!