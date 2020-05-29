4,000 Zappos Reviewers Say These Are the Most Comfortable Shoes Ever

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Some shoes will forever be in style — and that’s especially true for sneakers! It’s usually heels and sandals that have a shorter lifespan in terms of trends, especially when you consider those undeniably classic kicks.

Case in point: This pair of Vans will always look effortlessly cool, no matter what you decide to team them with. And let’s not forget the fact that they are some of the most comfortable shoes that you can own!

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics with free shipping for prices starting at just $50, available from Zappos!

Thousands of Zappos shoppers can’t get enough of the Vans slip-on sneaker. These shoes have been a staple in the skateboarding scene for years. Over the last decade, they have also become a consistent force in the fashion community as well. Tons of celebrities and fashionistas have popularized these slip-ons and catapulted them into the sneaker hall of fame!

The shoes are simple, but you immediately know that someone is wearing a pair of Vans thanks to their distinctive design details. They are sleek and typically made of canvas, though you can pick up a black leather pair if you want to level up a bit. They have the Vans signature waffle sole, with the logo stamped on the back of the heel. There’s also a little tab on the side that reminds people exactly what brand you’re wearing. Many choose to sport brands and logos as a form of self-expression, and when you see someone wearing Vans, you immediately sense a cool vibe.

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics with free shipping for prices starting at just $50, available from Zappos!

You can take your pick from a number of colorways. There are the classic checkered pairs, which are an iconic Vans style, and a ton of solid shades. The all-white pair is always a great way to go (especially for the summer), but every single shade will fit in perfectly with your current wardrobe. How can we be so confident? These Vans literally go with any outfit. They look great with dresses, shorts, skirts, jeans and anything else that you may think of!

They are simple enough to add some edge to your look without overpowering it. We think that they look especially fun when worn with a flirty floral dress. Contrasting feminine style with some sporty flair is one of our favorite ways to experiment with fashion, and you need a pair of Vans if you want to give it a shot!

See it: Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics with free shipping for prices starting at just $50, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vans and shop all of the sneakers and athletic shoes available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!