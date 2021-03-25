No clothes, no problem! Ashley Graham has made it pretty clear that the pants life isn’t for her — she’s stripped down to her lingerie for an Instagram post on more than one occasion. In fact, she’s bared all so many times, it gave Us the need to round up her best bra and undie looks!

The 33-year-old model isn’t one to abide by stereotypical beauty or style standards, which makes her sexy, steamy photos with a side of realness a welcome addition to our feeds.

From spontaneous shower photo shoots in nothing but nude lingerie to candid backstage snaps in a black bra, Graham clearly like to show off her curves on the ‘gram. Pun very much intended!

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host has also made a conscious decision to embrace everything from her armpit hair and stretch marks to her cellulite and post-baby body in an effort to be a good role model.

“My brand is about confidence and owning who you are and being honest with who you are. I think that’s incredibly reflective of my Instagram, my Youtube, my podcast,” she told the Wall Street Journal for her March 2021 cover story. “This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.”

She also noted that she’s done being labeled as a “plus-size model” in the industry and instead, wants to be called simply “a woman.”

Graham added: “What motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

And when it comes getting her message across, Graham abides by the whole actions speak louder than words motto. Sure, she’s in glam a decent amount of the time, but the body positivity icon is also known for showing off her makeup-free face, un-retouched photos and the mayhem that comes with being a new mom (shoutout to nursing bras!) — all sans clothes of course.

To take look at all the times Graham stripped down and strutted her stuff, keep scrolling, because Stylish has rounded up her best pictures in lingerie.