From farm girl to fashion icon! Gigi Hadid is no stranger to the big city, but her family’s Pennsylvania ranch holds a special place in her heart.

As a tribute to her farming roots, the 27-year-old supermodel has unveiled a swimwear collection with the celeb-loved swimwear label Frankies Bikinis, entitled “Americana.”

Fans can expect a mix of swimwear and loungewear in soft colors, delicate prints and feminine silhouettes. There’s no shortage of bows, ruffles, plaid and toile.

The cutest part? One of the standout prints in the collection is a baby and momma deer design. It’s meant to symbolize the joy that Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, has brought into her life since she and Zayn Malik welcomed the baby into the world in September 2020.

Naturally, Hadid and her little one are already big fans of the brand. Last June, the mother-daughter duo was photographed wearing custom green gingham print Frankies Bikinis suits.

For some background, the brand was founded by Hadid’s longtime friend Francesca Aiello in 2012. The pair grew up together in Malibu and have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders through the years as they pursued their dreams in fashion.

“Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me,” said the founder and creative director in a statement shared with Us Weekly’s Stylish. “She is creative, hard working, kind and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep-rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together.”

They even recruited another childhood best friend — Alana O’Herlihy — to shoot the campaign imagery. The duo modeled the sexy swimsuit styles on a farm, a significant change from the red carpet.

“We designed this collection with so much love and I believe that really shines through in the details within the fabrics, prints, and styles we chose to use,” said Hadid.

“Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us,” she continued.

The collection will boast a whopping 98 pieces in total and will be released in two drops: the first on May 11 and the second on June 2.

Keep scrolling for a collection preview — and click here to sign up for early access.