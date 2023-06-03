Introducing her man! Jessie J has shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend of nearly two years shortly after they welcomed their first child.

“I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself,” the “Domino” songstress, 35, captioned a Saturday, June 3, Instagram Story photo of the couple during childbirth. “And then so often I think f—k it because life is short [and] I don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it.”

Jessie went on to reveal that she “met this man” several “weeks after” she suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

“Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days,” the England native wrote, uploading a pic of the couple snuggling on the couch. “It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue. Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.”

She continued: “He didn’t let go of my hand [during childbirth] and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Jessie — who previously revealed in November 2021 that she suffered a pregnancy loss after deciding to have a baby on her own — confirmed in January that she was expecting her rainbow baby. While the “Mama Knows Best” artist did not immediately reveal the paternity of her little one, she gave birth last month.

“A week ago my whole life changed,” Jessie gushed via Instagram on May 19. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable [and] I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true [and] he is my whole 🌍.”

She added at the time: “He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful.”

The “Price Tag” singer had prepped for a natural birth without an epidural but ended up needing an emergency C-section after her son was breeched, facing the “completely the wrong way around.”

“I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said ‘Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?’” Jessie wrote via her Instagram on Thursday, June 1, sharing her birth story. “I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.”