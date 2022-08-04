Au naturel! Mila Kunis talked about her plans to have a natural birth ahead of welcoming her first child with husband Ashton Kutcher.

“We watched a couple of documentaries and we looked into the midwife aspect of it and things, and spoke to my OB/GYN and realized that the hospital that I’m going to be laboring in does a midwife, you know, doula type of thing,” Kunis said during a May 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So, I’m gonna do it as all-natural as I possibly can unless there’s an emergency or something.”

The That ‘70s Show costars welcomed their son Wyatt that November. While telling host Ellen DeGeneres that she was also going to forgo an epidural, the Black Swan actress joked, “I mean, I did this to myself. I might as well do it right.” She and the No Strings Attached actor also share son Dimitri, born in November 2016.

Kunis and Kutcher aren’t the only Hollywood stars to opt for natural childbirth. Mayim Bialik penned a blog post for Today in May 2011 urging women to consider home births. In the article, the Big Bang Theory alum addressed common fears including pain and complications.

“Birth is intense. Squeezing a baby out of your body is a challenge, no matter what your ‘pain tolerance,’” she wrote. “However, our culture medicates routinely for a variety of ‘normal’ emotional experiences (encouraging medication for people in the early stages of grief comes to mind) and medicating for the emotions of birth is no exception.”

The Jeopardy! host shares two children with her ex-husband, Michael Stone: Miles, born in 2005, and Frederick, born in 2008. “My second son was born at our house, in the middle of our living room, just under three hours after my labor began,” she wrote for Today.

Bialik and Stone finalized their divorce in 2013 after a decade of marriage. In 2016, the UCLA alum said in a YouTube video that she did not see divorce as “the end of a family.”

“It’s the end of the nuclear family,” she explained. “It’s the end of a family living in one house. But we still have responsibilities to each other’s families, and to our children as a family. I still talk to my ex-husband’s mother, father, grandparents, aunts and uncles.”

Scroll through to see the Hollywood stars who have spoken about having natural childbirths: