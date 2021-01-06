Mayim Bialik Reveals Why Her 2 Kids ‘Never’ Watch ‘Big Bang Theory’

Maybe one day? Mayim Bialik’s two sons “never watch” their mom on The Big Bang Theory.

“We’re not really, like, a TV-watching family,” the actress, 45, said on the Tuesday, January 5, episode of Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast. “They watch Avatar, things like that.”

However, Miles, 15, and Frederick, 12, have seen their mom in Call Me Kat on Fox.

“It was actually my ex-husband, [Michael Stone], that watched the show with them,” the California native explained to Us. “I don’t watch myself and really didn’t want to hear them be like, ‘You look weird. Why is your hair like [that]?’ I don’t want to deal with it.”

Stone thought it was “important” for the little ones to see their mom play Kat, a single woman opening a cat cafe. “They know when I’m not around. They know like, ‘Oh, we don’t get to be with mom on Sunday because she has to work,’” the neuroscientist explained. “They’re the first to remind me I’m not A-list. They interact with me so much just as their mom. [Stone and I have] never had help raising them.”

When it comes to coparenting Miles and Frederick with her ex during the coronavirus pandemic, Bialik exclusively told Us in August 2020 that they have been “essentially quarantining together in two houses.”

The Boying Up author explained at the time: “I’m so incredibly grateful, not only for my ex-husband, but for all of the work that we’ve put in to be able to have the kind of conversations we have to have. We’re the only people that we see and our kids go between two houses. It’s actually been a really beautiful opportunity for us to also see where we don’t align.”

Stone is “much stricter” than his ex-wife, she said, adding, “He practically takes out a tape measure when my mom comes over. … At least we can all talk about it. We laugh about it. I’m super, super grateful for that.”

Bialik wed Stone in 2003. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

“It’s the end of a nuclear family,” the Emmy nominee said in a YouTube video at the time. “It’s the end of a family living in one house. But we still have responsibilities to each other’s families, and to our children as a family. I still talk to my ex-husband’s mother, father, grandparents, aunts and uncles.”

Call Me Kat airs on Fox Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta