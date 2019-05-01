The gang’s all here – for now! Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch were honored at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 1, just one day after filming the final episode (episode No. 279!) of The Big Bang Theory.

The 12-season series comes to an end this month with a special one-hour episode, followed by a retrospective post-show hosted by Cuoco and Galecki, who play Penny and Leonard, respectively.

The cast shared many emotional thoughts on Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, revealing how sad they were to leave – and how grateful they were for the experience. Additionally, most of the cast shared videos on their Instagram Stories from set during shooting. Cuoco, 33, posted one of herself hugging series creator Chuck Lorre. Over the video, she wrote, “I love you forever.”

During the ceremony, she expressed her love again for everyone involved. “This is absolutely unbelievable. To this group over here, greatest group of writers in the business,” she told the crowd. “Chuck Lorre, you know how much I love you. Thank you for changing my life.”

“It’s a wild and crazy ride,” Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, added. “I can live under the illusion that we’re still working together, so this is a real blessing. … This is very fitting and very moving and it’s the most unbelievably perfect end to this experience, so thank you.”

Galecki and Nayarr, who play Leonard and Raj, both celebrated their birthdays on Tuesday as well, which was extra emotional. Rauch posted a photo hugging the two men as they stood in front of their birthday cakes on set. “You know you work with wonderful and extremely thoughtful people when they celebrate your June birthday along with today’s birthdays because you won’t be together when it comes around this summer,” she captioned the photo.

