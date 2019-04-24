They knew it was coming, but it didn’t make things any easier. The cast of the Big Bang Theory officially did their last table read ahead of the series finale, and stars including Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki documented the emotional day on Instagram.

“Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode,” the 8 Simple Rules alum, 33, captioned a photo of herself with her eyes closed as she clutched the script. She later added a picture of her name tag surrounded by multiple tissues.

“Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words,” Cuoco, who portrayed Penny wrote. “[Love] our whole universe …. @bigbangtheory_cbs.”

Galecki (Leonard), meanwhile, shared a picture with his castmates from the hit CBS show. “Speed demons of the @bigbangtheory_cbs Transportation Dept. Mark Locke, Chance Crescent, Sammy Medina (forefront), Brian Steagall and Joel Larson. ❤️ 📸: @alainamariemeyer,” the Roseanne alum, 43, captioned the snap.

Melissa Rauch — who joined the cast in season 3 as Bernadette — added a series of heartfelt messages.

“About to go into our table read for the series finale written by this group of geniuses ~ AKA: the heart and soul of @bigbangtheory_cbs,” the Are You Here actress, 38, wrote alongside one pic. “People often ask what the secret is behind the success of the show…well, it’s no secret…it’s the sheer brilliance of these incredible minds. Love them all so very much.”

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced in August 2018 that the sitcom — which first aired in September 2007 — would come to an end this spring after 12 seasons on air.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” the statement read at the time. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The final episode of The Big Bang Theory is set to air on Thursday, May 16.

Scroll down to see more reactions of the final table read from cast members and writers of the show.