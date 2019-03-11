The end is near! The series finale of The Big Bang Theory is still two months away, but the cast is already getting emotional.

After news broke that the season 12 finale — and final episode — of the CBS series will air on Thursday, May 16, Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram Story.

“I’m not crying you’re crying,” the 33-year-old actress wrote alongside the episode announcement on Monday, March 11.

Johnny Galecki, meanwhile, shared a collage of photos of the cast.

“273 episodes filmed. 26 days left on the Big Bang stage. 6 episodes to be filmed. 66 days until the 1 hour finale airs,” the Roseanne alum, 43, wrote via Instagram. “All VERY surreal. Much ❤️ to all the fans. @bigbangtheory_cbs @therealjimparsons @kaleycuoco #simonhelberg @kunalkarmanayyar @themelissarauch @missmayim.”

Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik also posted the series finale poster on their respective Instagram Stories.

The Big Bang Theory, which also stars Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch, has aired on CBS since 2007. The cast opened up about filming the last season of the long-running sitcom during a group appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

“The crew, all the camera guys and everyone came out and they were like, ‘We’re so glad you cried, because we’ve been waiting to cry,’” Cuoco told Ellen DeGeneres, referring to her onset breakdown while rehearing a scene with Galecki. “And then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for like 10 minutes.”

Parsons, for his part, told the host that he hadn’t cried about the end of the series — yet.

“I have a very deep fear — seriously — that the most unexpected thing is going to happen, I’m going to absolutely lose my s—t,” the Young Sheldon voice actor revealed. “’Cause it really is profound, the amount of time of your life, and it’s, like, more than, I think, any of us can get a grip on and I’m worried something is going to trigger me, like, deep down something is going to be like, ‘Oh! I didn’t know that was there! That hurts.’”

