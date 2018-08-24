The Big Bang Theory is ending, meaning Kunal Nayyar will soon say goodbye to Raj Koothrappali, the role that made him a household name. As he contemplates what’s next, the 37-year-old seems ready for a change of pace … or, at least, a change of scenery.

“I think it would be nice to do drama, just off the top of my head,” the actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose event in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 23. “It would be fun to do something different. But at the same time, I don’t know, I’m going to spend time with family. Go home to India and spend some time with my parents. That’s going to be important. Then we’ll see from there. Every day I’m just taking one day at a time.”

So how did his family react to the news that the CBS sitcom was shooting its final season? “They just love me and support me,” Nayyar said.

Nayyar clearly has found a family on the set of the comedy, too. “Everyone is in this together,” he added. “It’s a dream come true for all of us to do this great show. They’re going to wrap it up in a very, very beautiful way. That’s all there is to it.”

The New Delhi native previously waxed nostalgic about the show on Instagram. “As you may already know… and for those of you who don’t. This will officially be Big Bang Theory’s last season,” he wrote on Wednesday, August 22. “After season 12 we will be the longest running multi camera sitcom in the history of television. There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say… The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn’t goodbye… yet… still 23 eps to shoot!”

The Big Bang Theory also stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, and Simon Helberg. It returns to CBS on Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicholas White

