It’s not over yet! CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl cleared up the rumors that season 12 of The Big Bang Theory would be its last, talking to reporters at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Sunday, August 5.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” Kahl said of the network’s top-rated sitcom. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show.”

The cast has been hinting for months that season 12 could be the last, despite the massive success of the comedy. In January, Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, hinted that while it would be tough to say goodbye, the end is coming.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he said at Winter TCA. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

The Big Bang Theory has been on CBS since 2007. In March, some of the cast spoke to Us Weekly and shared their hopes for the ending, whenever it does happen.

““I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway,” Galecki, 43, said. “So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night.”

“I think it would be great for all the guys and the girls just to be in the living room eating Chinese food,” Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj on the sitcom, told Us. “Wouldn’t that be a loving last scene? Just talking nonsense in the end.”

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory premieres on CBS Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

