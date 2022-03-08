Raising caring kids! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have taken a unique approach in telling their two kids about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Mila and Ashton have set up a kindness club for their children,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the That ‘70s Show alums’ daughter, Wyatt, 7, and son, Dimitri, 5. “Wyatt and Dimitri know something is wrong in the Ukraine and that people and children are suffering. They’ve heard that from their parents and want to help.”

The insider notes that Wyatt “has more of an understanding” of the unrest and has offered “to donate books and clothes” to the victims.

“Both children are caring and loving because of the way they‘re being raised,” the source concludes.

Kunis, 38, was born in Ukraine in 1983 before moving to the United States eight years later. The actress’ husband, 44, supported her native country in a tweet last month amid unrest.

“I stand with Ukraine,” the actor wrote via Twitter on February 24.

The following week, the pair launched a GoFundMe to help with a fundraising goal of $30 million. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” the Ranch alum captioned an Instagram video with Kunis earlier this month. “Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.”

In the Thursday, March 3, footage, the Family Guy voice actress said, “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

The Black Swan star went on to call Russia’s invasion “devastating,” adding, “There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” she continued.

Kutcher noted that he has “never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

The couple wed in July 2015 in California, nine months after Wyatt’s October 2014 birth. They went on to welcome Dimitri in November 2016.

Kunis and Kutcher “tag team” as working parents, the Bad Moms star told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, explaining, “We never work at the same time, and we only shoot on location during summer breaks. The rest of the time we shoot at home.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner

