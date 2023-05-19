Her little miracle has arrived! Jessie J gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, in May after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“A week ago my whole life changed,” the “Price Tag” songstress, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, May 19. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable [and] I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true [and] he is my whole 🌍.”

She added: “He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful.”

The “Domino” singer revealed she was pregnant with her rainbow baby in January 2023.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…,” Jessie J captioned a carousel of images via Instagram set to her song “Sunflower.” The post featured her sonogram and a positive pregnancy test.

She continued, “Please be gentle with me 🫂. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️.”

Hours after confirming she was expecting baby No. 1, the London native – who has not publicly shared the identity of the little one’s father – opened up about how excited she was to announce the news following her November 2021 miscarriage.

“It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it’s all happening,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “My mind hasn’t fully processed that it’s actually happening some days, which is why I kept quiet for so long.”

The Grammy winner added that the anxiety she was experiencing when first finding out she was pregnant was “overwhelming.”

“I felt like I had my eyes closed, just hoping it all would continue to go well.” Because of her previous pregnancy, Jessie J said she has not taken a “second of this for granted.”

In May 2022, the BRIT school alum got candid about experiencing a miscarriage the previous year.

“I just knew something wasn’t the same,” the “Flashlight” singer explained during an episode of “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett” podcast at the time.

The “Bang Bang” songstress went on to reveal why she decided to share the heartbreaking news with her social media followers. “I posted it because I didn’t have anyone there to break on. I didn’t have anyone to just fall apart on, and that’s what I needed. That’s what I wanted.”

Over the years, the Voice UK judge has been vocal about her desire to become a mother amid fertility challenges like her diagnosis with adenomyosis (According to the Mayo Clinic, adenomyosis occurs when the endometrial tissue grows into the muscular uterine wall.)

“Five years ago, I was diagnosed with [adenomyosis], which is making it harder. I was told I can’t have children, but I don’t believe it,” Jessie J said in a June 2019 appearance on the “Heart Breakfast” radio show. “I believe in miracles. I haven’t given up. … Over the last four years, I’ve changed my diet. I’ve changed the way I live, I’ve done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it.”