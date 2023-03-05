Owning her past. Lala Kent shut down trolls who questioned her stance on Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss after she her recent admission about her hookup with James Kennedy.

“Since so many wanna point out James and I hooking up. Let’s not forget that reunion where R*quel said ‘We really started our relationship after I moved in with him,'” the beauty mogul, 32, captioned an Instagram selfie of her and Kennedy on Saturday, March 4. “And we now know R*ndall was indeed married at the time (& lied about it), and you can’t cheat on a married person — so as far as I’m concerned, James and I were two single people having a goooood time.”

She added: “Enough with your noise. It’s starting to sound like S*ndovals band and it’s hurting my freshly pinned back ears.”

During season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent admitted that she had sex with Kennedy, 31, in 2016 when they were both in relationships.

“James and I when we were both very new in our relationships definitely hooked up,” the Utah native revealed to Katie Maloney on a February episode of the hit Bravo series, which filmed in July 2022. “We went to Chicago [in 2016] and we started drinking before we got on the plane. That’s why he said I do handstands because I definitely do handstands.”

Kent, who was previously linked to the professional DJ, was dating Randall Emmett at the time of the overlap. Kennedy, for his part, went public with Leviss, 28, earlier that year.

The California native, for her part, questioned Kent’s comments in another episode of Vanderpump Rules. “Really, Lala? You’re going to sit there and judge me for hypothetically making out with Tom Schwartz, yet you slept with my boyfriend while we were together? You’re such a hypocrite,” Leviss said in a confessional during a February episode.

Off screen, however, things took a turn when news broke of Leviss’ affair with Sandoval, 39. Shortly after the scandal made headlines, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval had parted ways with Ariana Madix after nearly a decade together.

“They were having problems for a while,” a source told Us, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native, 37, found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with their costar.

Madix, who hasn’t publicly addressed the drama, deleted her social media accounts shortly before the news made headlines. Leviss has also not spoken out about her involvement in the scandal.

Sandoval, for his part, issued a statement after his Los Angeles businesses faced backlash.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families.”

He continued: “Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”