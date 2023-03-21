A remaining mystery. Some questions about the Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer have already been answered, but fans are still looking for answers about one particular moment: who is Tom Sandoval kissing?

Since the promo debuted on Monday, March 20, Bravo viewers have been in a frenzy searching for clues about when the TomTom co-owner, 40, and Raquel Leviss began their affair. At one point, the bartender kisses a woman in bed — and it’s not clear whether it’s Leviss, 28, or Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The bedroom they’re in is not in the home the musician shares with Madix, 37, but it’s also not the apartment that Leviss has been shown in throughout season 10 of Pump Rules. Based on the blue wall and wooden headboard, the room appears to be a suite at the Dreams Nature Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, where Scheana Shay had her wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022.

Madix and Leviss both attended the event, but it’s not clear whether the California native and Sandoval had already begun their relationship at that point. Even if they had, it seems Bravo producers weren’t aware of the affair at the time, meaning it’s unlikely that Sandoval would have been kissing Leviss on camera during the wedding, and the woman in the pink sleep mask is Madix as they were still very much together at the time of the nuptials.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors called it quits after Sandoval was caught having an affair with Leviss, who was previously engaged to Pump Rules costar James Kennedy. Sandoval and Madix had been in a relationship since 2014.

After the scandal made headlines, both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies for their actions. Madix, meanwhile, broke her silence last week, thanking her friends and fans for their support during a difficult time.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” the Florida native wrote Instagram on Thursday, March 16. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Much of Pump Rules‘ 10th season was filmed last year, but the cast began filming again earlier this month to capture the aftermath of Scandoval. The midseason trailer features footage from the new filming sessions, but some of it — including the kissing scene — seems to have been shot in 2022.

In one scene, Madix goes skinny-dipping with a mystery man, but the guy in question has already identified himself. “It’s me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up,” Brett Kenyon said in a TikTok video on Monday. “Make sure you guys support my friend’s show on Wednesdays on Bravo called Vanderpump Rules if you’ve never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past five years.”

The pool footage also seemingly came from the Mexico trip, which made headlines at the time for a different reason. After the wedding, Us confirmed that Leviss made out with Tom Schwartz, who was previously married to Katie Maloney. The former pageant queen and the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder, 40, have since maintained that they’re just friends.

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss have confirmed when their affair began, but sources told Us it was going down for months before the reveal. Shay’s friend Kael Ramsey-Ackerson, meanwhile, recently claimed that Leviss told him it began shortly after the girls’ trip to Lake Havasu, which was filmed in early August 2022 — meaning it could have been going on at the wedding later that month.

During the Friday, March 17, episode of Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, Jamie Lynne claimed that Leviss went missing for three hours while the other bridesmaids were getting ready with Shay, 37, in her hotel room.

“She said she needed pool time or me time, but that’s probably not what she was doing for that entire time,” Lynne recalled. “We all had schedules of where to be, and if [Sandoval and Raquel] were trying to figure out a time that they could have privacy, that would be the time because everybody was scheduled to be in your room.”

The “Good as Gold” songstress, for her part, noted that Leviss’ whereabouts were “the last of my concerns” that day. “I was getting ready on time there with seven out of eight of my bridesmaids who showed up when they were supposed to,” she quipped.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.