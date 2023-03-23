Andy Cohen will have his hands full at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss will officially both be in attendance at the Thursday, March 23, taping despite the latter filing a restraining order against her costar.

“Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be a part of the reunion,” Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told Us Weekly on Thursday. “If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order. There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Raquel, 28, took legal action against Scheana, 37, after an alleged confrontation over the former beauty queen’s affair with Tom Sandoval. (The scandal led to Tom and Ariana Madix ending their lengthy relationship.)

“[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” Raquel claimed in the paperwork, alleging that the “Good as Gold” singer gave her a “black eye and cut with scar to the left eyebrow, blurred vision and swelling to left eye.”

She added: “Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Raquel doubled down on her claims during an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, March 22, showing the outlet her “scar” above her eyebrow. She also confirmed she will be at the reunion in person.

Scheana, for her part, has denied the accusations.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Rahmani told Us earlier this month. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

It’s likely that the restraining order will be addressed at Thursday’s reunion taping — and on season 10.

“This is a full-blown love affair,” Scheana says in the midseason trailer, which dropped earlier this month. “I had so much rage in me.”