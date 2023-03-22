Putting a plan in place. Scheana Shay denied hitting Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, but her lawyer is ready to go should the case go to trial.

“If it happens, we’re certainly going to present evidence in our argument that those discolorations predated this alleged assault,” Neama Rahmani exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 22. “I mean, they’ve been there for months, so we intend to put in evidence that Raquel’s alleged black eyes weren’t really black eyes at all.”

Earlier this month, the former pageant queen, 28, filed for an order of protection against Shay, 37, claiming that the “Good as Gold” songstress got physical with her after a March 1 taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Bravo personalities allegedly had a confrontation after Leviss confessed to her affair with costar Tom Sandoval, who was previously in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host subsequently denied her costar’s allegations, calling the case “a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat.” A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, to determine whether the order will be made permanent.

“Scheana fully intends to oppose it and she intends to win,” Rahmani told Us, noting that “a lot may happen” between this week and next. “It’s really up to Raquel if she intends to move forward next week. If she does, Scheana will defend herself, and she’s going to call witnesses and they’re going to testify, and Raquel’s going to have to testify. So, it’s essentially a minitrial. So, we’re gonna have live witness testimony, whether it’s on March 29 or some later date.”

The Pump Rules season 10 reunion is expected to film on Thursday, March 23, and both Leviss and Shay have said they will be attending in person. The terms of the restraining order, however, dictate that they cannot be within 100 yards of one another or communicate via a third party or through Zoom.

“Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” Leviss wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday after weeks of speculation about whether she planned to attend. Later that day, she spoke to TMZ outside a nail salon and confirmed that she’ll be on set.

“I know I have to take accountability for my actions,” she said when asked how she’s feeling about the reunion. “I’m completely prepared to do that.”

Shay, for her part, said during a recent episode of “Scheananigans” that she believes she’ll be at the taping as well. “I mean, as far as I know, I am fully intending on being there in person,” the California native said on Friday, March 17. “I have no say over how this logistically works out, if it’s Zoom [or in person]. We also have another COVID test that we have to do before the reunion. So, that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear.”

Several days later, the reality star posted footage of herself gearing up for the big day with Madix, 37, and Lala Kent. “Alright, a little pre-reunion coffee,” Shay said in her Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a video of herself and her costars grabbing coffee at Starbucks. “Caffeine!” Madix chimed in as Kent, 32, smiled in the background.

