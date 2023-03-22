The calm before the storm. Scheana Shay shared a glimpse into her preparation for the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion with costars Ariana Madix and Lala Kent.

“Alright, a little pre-reunion coffee,” the “Good As Gold” singer, 37, said via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 22, filming her and Ariana, 37, holding Starbucks drinks. “Caffeine!” the Florida native chimed in.

Scheana then panned the camera over to show Lala, 32, and said, “Send it to Darrell,” referencing a statement that the “Give Them Lala” podcaster made via her Instagram Story earlier this month directing Raquel Leviss to send any legal notices directly to her attorney, Darrell Miller.

The highly-anticipated Pump Rules reunion is expected to film on Thursday, March 23, with the cast set to discuss Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel, 28, now known as “Scandoval.” Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that Tom, 40, and Ariana split after nine years of dating after the TomTom cofounder’s infidelity came to light.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Four days later, Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana, alleging that the “Shake That” musician shoved her against a wall and punched her in the face after learning of her relationship with Tom. Scheana subsequently denied the allegations via her lawyer.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” attorney Neama Rahmani told Us in a March 9 statement. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

The order of protection — which orders Scheana to stay 100 yards away from her former pal — has raised questions about whether Raquel will attend the Bravo series reunion in person. On Wednesday, the former pageant queen confirmed that she will be there to face the music.

“Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. Lala reshared the post via her own Story, writing, “We can’t wait to see you @raquelleviss,” alongside a devil emoji.

Although Raquel’s attendance has been confirmed, Scheana’s is still up in the air.

“I mean, as far as I know, I am fully intending on being there in person,” the California native said during an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast earlier this month. “I have no say over how this logistically works out, if it’s Zoom [or in person]. We also have another COVID test that we have to do before the reunion. So, that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear.”

In addition to filing a restraining order against her fellow Bravolebrity, Raquel reportedly sent legal notices to several of her costars earlier this month. According to TMZ, the March 6 letter warned against distributing a video of an intimate FaceTime session between the former Miss Sonona County and Tom.

“This letter should be taken very seriously,” Raquel’s attorneys wrote, noting that distribution of the “nonconsensual pornography” would violate a law in the California penal code. The legal notice did not specifically accuse the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur of illegally recording the video.

The letter prompted Lala to slam Raquel via her Instagram Story, resulting in the now-viral “Send it to Darrell” slogan.

“I’ve never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email,” the Utah native said at the time. “I don’t know if you know how this works; I know you’re pretty brand new to the game — didn’t last long, look what you did with your f—king 15 minutes [of fame]. You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer.”

Both Tom and Raquel have apologized to Ariana in separate statements since news broke of the affair. On March 9, Raquel addressed the status of her relationship with the Missouri native.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Amid the controversy, the Pump Rules cast resumed filming after previously wrapping production of season 10. Andy Cohen teased the new footage via his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“I say without hyperbole that the second half of the season is some of the best TV I’ve seen on Bravo,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, wrote, adding that he was “speaking as a fan” who has “nothing to do with the show besides hosting the reunion.”