Reading between the lines? Lala Kent broke down how a moment in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules may have pointed to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair.

During an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, which was posted on Wednesday, March 22, Lala, 32, said she missed a “dead giveaway” of Raquel’s growing connection with Tom, 40. In a scene from their August 2022 girls’ trip, Lala said Raquel, 28, showing off her galaxy lights reminded her of their costar.

“The only time I start adopting a man’s behavior is if I start f–king them,” Lala said about the TomTom co-owner’s similar space decor.

In the episode, which aired earlier this month, Lala and Raquel got into an argument after the California native hooked up with Garcelle Beauvais‘ son Oliver Saunders.

“You asked me, and I told you to go for it. [But] you drinking? I would never trust you around my man,” the Utah native said on the Bravo show about Raquel’s steamy moment with Saunders, 32, to which the beauty pageant contestant quipped that it was a good thing Lala didn’t “have a man” to hide from her.

The next morning, Raquel claimed she didn’t recall what went down. “I honestly don’t even remember what I said. I just know I said something offensive and I think it was directed toward you,” she said before elaborating in a confessional. “It is a little weird that Lala of all people is schooling me about respecting relationships when she is the one who slept with my [former] boyfriend [James Kennedy]. This is textbook definition of a hypocrite.”

As new episodes of the hit series continued to air earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Tom and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to him cheating with Raquel.

“Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us at the time. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

Amid the drama, Lala took to social media to defend her behavior toward Raquel. “My words are intense. I got that,” she said in an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 16, while referring to the tumultuous girls’ trip episode. “Things I say at times are completely out of pocket. However, words are words. I’m about actions. Raquel was full of friendly words … her actions, not so much.”

Raquel, for her part, hasn’t commented on recent episodes of the show but broke her silence about the affair by issuing a public apology to Ariana, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

The model discussed her plans to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she added. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Shortly after Raquel’s public statement, Ariana made her social media return following a hiatus.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The Florida native continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

As the cast prepares to reunite to film the season 10 reunion on Thursday, March 23, Raquel weighed in on her plans to participate. “Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person,” she told E! News on Wednesday, after speculation she won’t appear due to her temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay amid rumors that things got physical when the singer, 37, learned about the affair.

Scheana’s attorney has since denied the allegations against his client.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.