The matriarch has spoken! Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, may have been ecstatic to see his Vanderpump Rules debut, but his mother does not feel the same.

“Catch Me On Tomorrow’s Episode of #VanderpumpRules!! 🍿🍿😉😉😃😃🎥🎥,” Oliver, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7, one day before the episode dropped on Bravo.

The Vanderpump Paris employee, whom the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares with ex-husband Daniel Saunders, also posted the trailer for the new episode, which hinted at his brief fling with show star Raquel Leviss. “We had a good night,” Oliver tells his mother in the clip after footage of his kiss with the model, 27.

“Lol Keep me out of it,” Garcelle, who also coparents two sons with ex-husband Mike Nilon, jokingly replied via Instagram on Tuesday.

Several hours later, the former Real cohost opened up to E! News about her son’s connection with the reality TV star. “Listen, my son’s a grown man and he makes decisions, and I’m not always OK with all the decisions that he makes,” she told the outlet on Tuesday. “I need to see the episode that he’s in before I can speak on it and I haven’t seen it yet.”

News broke in September 2022 that Oliver, who works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas eatery, had been spotted filming an episode of Vanderpump Rules alongside the former pageant queen. Oliver’s estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, accused Oliver of infidelity at the time, noting that he “made out” with Raquel on the show.

During Wednesday’s episode, Oliver informed Raquel and costar Lala Kent that he was “separated.”

Raquel, who split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy in December 2021, denied knowing that Oliver was married to Samantha at the time of their brief dalliance.

“I’ve dated around. I’ve had a few, like, flings and casual stuff and I’m not really looking for anything serious [right now],” the former Miss Sonoma County later told Us Weekly last month of her relationship status. “I kind of like being single and doing my own thing. I feel like I’m dating myself. I feel like I really only recently started figuring out who I am as a person and what I really, really like and what I don’t like. So I don’t think that I’m ready to settle down anytime soon.”

Raquel, who hooked up with costar Tom Schwartz in August 2022 at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, has since been involved in a months-long affair with fellow Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval. The scandal ended Sandoval’s longterm relationship with Ariana Madix.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” the California native wrote in a Wednesday, March 8, statement. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. … I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Sandoval, 39, has also publicly apologized for his part in the affair scandal.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.