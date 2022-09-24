Living the dream! Garcelle Beauvais, famous for her roles on The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, loves to share the spotlight with her family.

The former model began her career in television in 1994 after a successful stint in the fashion industry, achieving some impressive accolades such as being featured on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Playboy and Sheen Magazine.

After landing her first acting role at 19, Beauvais went on to appear in prominent roles on television, most notably costarring on The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. In 2020, she made history when she became the first Black woman to join the cast of RHOBH in season 10.

Beauvais is an author as well as an actress and reality star. She has written several books including the children’s books I Am Mixed, I Am Living in 2 Homes, and I Am Awesome. In April 2022, she published a memoir entitled Loving Me as I Am.

As for her personal life, the author married producer Daniel Saunders in 1991. The couple welcomed their son, Oliver Saunders, a few months later. The pair were married for nine years before divorcing in 2000.

In October 2007, Beauvais gave birth to twin boys, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon, with her second husband, talent agent Mike Nilon, whom she married in May 2001.

The entrepreneur and Nilon had previously struggled to conceive with Beauvais undergoing extensive IVF treatment for years.

The couple’s marriage ended in 2010 when the television personality filed for divorce, citing infidelity after Nilon confessed to having a long-term affair. She was granted joint custody of their children at the time.

“I think one of the challenges of being a single parent is wanting to do everything well all the time – be there at every game, every class event – and I think realistically you can’t,” the actress admitted in an October 2019 interview with Bravo.

In July 2022, Beauvais expressed the pride she has for all three of her sons on social media. “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid,” she wrote under a picture of her children. “You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙.”

The twins have attended multiple red carpet events with their mother through the years.

Notably, in 2017 the boys appeared with her at the premiere of the box office hit Spider-man: Homecoming, in which Beauvais plays Doris Toomes, the wife of Adrian Toomes, played by Michael Keaton.

