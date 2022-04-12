Garcelle Beauvais Book Biggest RHOBH Revelations Divorce Details More

Spilling it all! Garcelle Beauvais has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinion — and her new book, Love Me As I Am, is no exception.

“Feeling like I’ve got my whole world in my hands 🧡,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, teased via Instagram in March after receiving a hard copy of the memoir.

Her reality TV costar and friend Kathy Hilton gushed over Beauvais’ achievement, commenting, “So proud of you.💕🌟❤️🥰.”

Not everyone from the Bravo series, however, appeared to be excited to read Beauvais’ memoir, which highlights her journey from Haiti to New York City to become a model before pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Erika Jayne revealed via social media on Sunday, April 10, that she promptly threw her copy of the book in the trash after sparking feud speculation with Beauvais earlier this year.

“Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” Jayne, 50, captioned a video of her costar’s new book in the garbage via her Instagram Story.

The Coming 2 America actress exclusively told Us Weekly in February why she unfollowed her costar on Instagram, explaining that Jayne had recently rubbed her the wrong way.

“It was something that I didn’t like, and it also didn’t really align with who I am,” Beauvais told Us at the time. “For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you’re seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn’t wanna do that. I didn’t wanna see it.”

The Caught in His Web star teased to Us that the RHOBH girls’ trip to Aspen, Colorado, earlier this year may have played a part in her rift with Jayne. The getaway was “off the chain,” Beauvais revealed, adding, “That’s all I’m saying. I don’t know how we pack so much in three days.”

While the tension between Beauvais and Jayne appears to be at an all-time high, that wasn’t always the case, according to the Jamie Foxx Show alum’s memoir. In fact, Beauvais detailed her first impression of Jayne and a few other costars in the book.

She also got real about her two divorces, three sons and why it was a “calculated risk” to become RHOBH’s first Black cast member during season 10 of the series.

Love Me As I Am is out now. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways: