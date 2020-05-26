Wedding bells! Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, married his longtime love, Sam Saunders, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations Oliver and Sam,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 24, alongside three photos of the couple, who welcomed a son named Oliver Jr. in February. “Welcome to the family @samoli_saunders #wedding #family.”

Sam also shared the news on her Instagram page, giving family, friends and fans a glimpse of her and Oliver’s low-key ceremony. While wearing protective face masks, the bride and groom exchanged vows in front of a small stand with a sign that read, “The Little White Wedding Chapel Drive-Thru Window.”

“Mr & Mrs Saunders! We said I do!” Sam captioned her post on Sunday. “Who knows when we can have a wedding due to covid!?So we did the most important part of a wedding which is becoming one! Wedding reception after covid is over!”

Ali Landry and Sherri Shepherd were among the celebrities who sent their best wishes to the newlyweds in the comments section of Beauvais’ post.

“Oliver, I am so happy for you and your family! Sending love your way!!!!” Landry, 46, wrote. Shepherd, 53, simply commented, “Congrats!!!”

Beauvais shares Oliver with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders, to whom she was married from 1991 to 2000. She is also the mother of 12-year-old twin boys, Jax and Jaid, with her second husband, Mike Nilon.

The Bravo personality opened up about her 2011 divorce from Nilon on the April 22 episode of RHOBH.

“We were sort of, like, the Hollywood couple. I’m an actress, he’s an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we’ve got these two beautiful boys,” she said in a confessional. “Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop.”

However, Beauvais caught the talent agent cheating and exposed his affair in an email that she sent to his coworkers with the subject, “What [do] Tiger Woods, Jesse James and Mike Nilon have in common?”

These days, however, the former couple are on good terms as they coparent their sons. In April, the Jamie Foxx Show alum told Us Weekly exclusively, “No matter what, we’re still family.”