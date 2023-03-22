Facing the music. Raquel Leviss confirmed that she will join the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion amid the fallout of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 22.

The Bravo special is expected to film on Thursday, March 23, but questions still remain about who will participate amid Scandoval. Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that Tom and Raquel had a secret relationship behind Ariana Madix’s back, which led to​ Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, who started dating in 2014, calling it quits.

Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Sandoval, Ariana, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett and Brock Davies are all expected to participate in the reunion after appearing in season 10. However, Scheana Shay‘s attendance is in question after Raquel filed a restraining order against her, ordering them to stay 100 yards apart from one another.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In an episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast earlier this month, the host, 37, noted that she intends to be on set but it isn’t her call.

“I mean, as far as I know, I am fully intending on being there in person,” Scheana said. “I have no say over how this logistically works out, if it’s Zoom [or in person]. We also have another COVID test that we have to do before the reunion. So, that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear.”

Scheana’s attorney confirmed that Raquel’s temporary restraining order could create complications for filming the reunion.

“It’s really up to Bravo executives, but I mean, they cannot be physically within 100 yards of each other as of the current order,” Neama Rahmani exclusively told Us earlier this month about the taping. “So one of them may have to skip the reunion, or maybe Raquel will have to Zoom in, but they can’t be within close proximity of one another, and they can’t be directly communicating with one another. So it’s gonna be tough to make this reunion show happen with both of them.”

The lawyer explained that even if Raquel was present via Zoom and Scheana attended in person, “There can be no direct communication or even communication through any intermediaries.”

The order of protection stems from an alleged incident that happened after they taped Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on March 1. Raquel alleged in a police report that her costar assaulted her after learning about the affair.

“[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” the former beauty queen alleged in the court filing, claiming she has a cut above her left eye and “blurred vision.”

She also included photos of the alleged injuries and detailed why she is taking legal action: “Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Scheana denied the allegations in a statement via her lawyer. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Rahmani told Us in a statement on Thursday, March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Both Raquel and Sandoval have apologized to Ariana in separate statements. Raquel addressed the nature of their relationship on March 9 after the affair was exposed.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone,” she wrote. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”