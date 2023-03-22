Dropping bombshells early! After returning to Los Angeles for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Raquel Leviss opened up about the status of her relationship with Tom Sandoval — and how their affair initially began.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” Leviss, 28, told TMZ on Wednesday, March 22, about her relationship with the TomTom cofounder, 40, adding that she doesn’t where their relationship will go in the future. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after she discovered that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner had cheated on her with Leviss. (The twosome began dating in 2014 and were together for nine years before they called it quits.)

On Wednesday, Leviss told TMZ that she has since spoken to the Florida native on the phone and attempted to further apologize over text, noting, “She didn’t receive it very well.” For the first time, she also denied rumors that she had a threesome with Sandoval and Madix — and addressed speculation that Tom Schwartz (whom Leviss made out with in August 2022) was a decoy.

“There was a genuine curiosity there, it wasn’t a cover-up,” she claimed.

While the scandal will be discussed at the upcoming Pump Rules season 10 reunion, which is set to film on Thursday, March 23, there were initially doubts that Leviss would be appearing in person for the event after an alleged physical altercation with Scheana Shay. Leviss confirmed earlier on Wednesday, however, that she would be present for the taping — and is ready to face whatever consequences come her way.

“I know I have to take accountability for my action so I’m completely prepared to do that,” she told TMZ, claiming she had a scar from Shay’s actions above her eyebrow. Shay, for her part, denied getting physical with the California native. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told Us in a March 9 statement. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Following news of the scandal, Leviss took to social media to address the affair and issue an apology to costar and former friend Madix.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be OK with being alone,” she wrote in an additional statement. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”