Taking cues from an icon! Ariana Madix seemingly channeled Mariah Carey while throwing shade a Pump Rules costar — and former friend — Raquel Leviss.

“I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Madix, 37, said in a video posted by TMZ on Tuesday, March 21, when asked if Leviss, 28, had apologized for her affair with the Florida native’s ex, Tom Sandoval. The comment was reminiscent of Carey, 53, who famously quipped that she was unfamiliar with who Jennifer Lopez was during a 2009 radio interview.

The former bartender revealed on Tuesday she was doing “good,” amid the scandal, however, when posed with if she was “excited” about the upcoming season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion — which is set to film on Thursday, March 23 — Madix replied, “What do you think?” (Earlier this week, a trailer for the second half of the Bravo show’s tenth season showed Madix telling her former flame she wanted him to “die.”)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The entrepreneur called it quits with the 40-year-old TomTom cofounder earlier this month after she discovered he cheated on her with Leviss. At the time, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Sandoval’s infidelity was the tip of the iceberg for the longtime couple, who began dating in 2014. “They were having problems for a while,” the source noted, adding things only “came to a breaking point” the day before Sandoval’s cheating made headlines.

Tuesday’s spotting marks one of Madix’s first appearances since her breakup. The Fance AF Cocktails coauthor was one of several celebrities to take the stage at the “Make That Sandwich” show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 18. During the performance, the reality star was reportedly in good spirits as she was met with plenty of applause from the crowd, which was mostly comprised of Pump Rules fans, according to Page Six at the time.

Madix was also spotted out and about the night news of Scandoval broke. At the time, Scheana Shay posted a clip of her and the Bravo personality singing along to Tove Lo’s “Cool Girl” at the singer’s March 3 concert. She was later seen partying in Mexico several days later while attending a wedding for her friends Lauren Basco and Michael Jenkins.

While Madix initially deleted all of her social media following her split from the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer, she returned to Instagram on March 16 to share a picture of herself at Mexico nuptials and express her “sincerest gratitude” for the “outpouring of love and support” she’s received.

“When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she captioned the photo. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

On Monday, March 20, a source exclusively told Us that Madix “knows she’ll be more than OK” and “feels beyond grateful for everybody having her back” amid the ongoing drama.

“Ariana doesn’t know what she would do without the support of her friends and family throughout all of this,” the insider explained, adding that her fans “absolutely” have contributed to her being in such a good place. “Not only them, but having the support of countless fans and people that she doesn’t even know or hasn’t met has been totally overwhelming.”