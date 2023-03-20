Keeping her head up! Ariana Madix is trying to move forward after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval had an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

“Ariana knows she’ll be more than OK,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has her whole life ahead of her and knows she has so much to look forward to.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, has leaned on her inner circle after learning earlier this month that Sandoval, 40, cheated on her — which subsequently ended their nine-year relationship.

“Ariana doesn’t know what she would do without the support of her friends and family throughout all of this,” the insider says. “Not only them, but having the support of countless fans and people that she doesn’t even know or hasn’t met has been totally overwhelming.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor “feels beyond grateful for everybody having her back,” the source tells Us, adding that Madix’s fans have “absolutely contributed to her being in such a good place.”

Madix previously thanked her fans for their support in her first public statement on Thursday, March 16. “I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run.”

Us confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval and Madix split after news broke that the TomTom cofounder slept with Leviss, 28. The former couple had been dating since 2014 ahead of the scandal.

One day after the affair made headlines, the Missouri native publicly apologized for his actions and asked that fans not penalize his businesses. “S*ndoval. Shut up. Employees, abort mission,” Pump Rules star Lala Kent wrote via Instagram on March 4, pointing out that her costar didn’t mention his ex-girlfriend. “Where’s Ariana’s apology in this? It’s called narcissism … & and it’s terrifying.”

Days later, Sandoval issued another statement, this time directed at Madix. “I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wrote via Instagram on March 7. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. … My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Leviss, meanwhile, apologized for her part in the scandal the following day. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” the former Miss Sonoma County wrote via social media on March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The Sonoma State University alum also addressed her decision to take legal action against her costars amid the affair fallout. Leviss served Scheana Shay with a temporary restraining order on March 7 after claiming the “Good as Gold” singer, 37, punched her after a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier that month. Shay has denied the allegations via her attorney.

She also sent a letter to many of her costars that same week requesting they delete an explicit video of her and Sandoval that was recorded “illegally” and without her “knowledge of consent.”

Leviss’ statement continued: “Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated. I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness.”

Fans will watch the fallout of the affair play out on the second half of Pump Rules season 10, which is currently airing. “I wish we both would have tried harder,” Sandoval told Madix in a teaser of the new footage, which was released on Monday, March 20. The Florida native, meanwhile, quips, “You don’t deserve one f—king tear from me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.