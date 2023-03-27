Barely on her mind! Ariana Madix gave her unfiltered — and shady — thoughts about ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss after taping the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“I don’t know what they do,” the 37-year-old Bravo star said in a video obtained by Page Six on Sunday, March 26, when asked how she felt about her costars being spotted together at dinner days prior. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

Sandoval, 40, and Madix dated for nearly a decade before Us Weekly confirmed their split earlier this month due to his affair with Leviss, 28. Bravo cameras were picked up once again after the cheating scandal made headlines, with new footage filmed for season 10, which premiered in February.

Andy Cohen sat down with the cast on Thursday, March 23, to address the biggest drama of the season for the upcoming reunion episode. “Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” the radio host, 54, teased in an Instagram Story after the taping. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

Lala Kent later called the reunion “exhausting,” telling her Instagram followers on Thursday: “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup.”

Madix, for her part, has been relatively quiet about what went down on camera. She stepped out with Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney following the taping to blow off steam with former costars Kristen Doute and Dayna Kathan. “We did it! And I love you,” Shay, 37, gushed over Madix in a clip shared via social media.

While the bartender celebrated with her squad, Sandoval and Leviss were spotted grabbing a bite at The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. In photos published by TMZ, the twosome sat side-by-side in a booth.

Both Sandoval and the former beauty queen have issued public apologies to Madix in the wake of the scandal. One day before the reunion taping, Leviss shed more light on how her romance with the musician began.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she told TMZ on Wednesday, March 22. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So, [we’re] just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

While the California native was hesitant to define the relationship, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Leviss and Sandoval “see a long-term future together” post-scandal. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other,” the insider revealed, adding that “only time will tell” if the pair “can survive the backlash.”

Madix, meanwhile, officially broke her silence nearly two weeks after her split made headlines. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. … i am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me,” she wrote on March 16. “What doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”