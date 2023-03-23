Remaining unbothered. Ariana Madix waved off Raquel Leviss‘ latest claims amid her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

“I don’t pay attention to any of that,” the Florida native, 37, told photographers on Wednesday, March 22, according to Page Six. Madix was seen leaving a Los Angeles nail salon one day before the Vanderpump Rules cast is set to tape the season 10 reunion.

The former SUR bartender’s comment came shortly after Leviss, 28, addressed her affair with Sandoval, 40, in her first interview post-controversy.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” the California native told TMZ on Wednesday. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Leviss revealed that she made an attempt to speak with Madix on the phone amid the drama, adding, “She didn’t receive it very well.”

The beauty pageant contestant discussed what she planned to do once she came face to face with her costars at Thursday’s taping. “I know I have to take accountability for my actions so I’m completely prepared to do that,” she noted.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Madix and Sandoval called it quits following nine years of dating due to his infidelity.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since Wednesday night. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

As the drama played out offscreen, Bravo fans watched Madix stand by Leviss in footage from season 10 that was filmed in August 2022.

“It is very difficult for me to wrap my mind around the idea that Raquel is fighting people and being crazy,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author said during Wednesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules while referring to a girls’ trip that Leviss went on with Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly. “I would think that Katie, Lala and Kristina gave the mean girl treatment to Raquel like they have given to other people in the past.”

Sandoval, for his part, called out Kent, 32, for her comments toward Leviss. “I can’t unsee the f—king bully that you were to her. For no reason. For no reason except to flex your f—king power,” the Missouri native told the beauty mogul on the hit reality series.

In response to the affair, the model previously apologized to Madix. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

Madix, for her part, broke her silence after a brief social media break, writing via Instagram on March 16, “Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

She continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”