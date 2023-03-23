Like day and night. Months before news broke of Raquel Leviss‘ affair, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were both in her corner amid multiple Vanderpump Rules feuds.

During a new episode of the Bravo series, which aired on Wednesday, March 22, Raquel, 28, caught Sandoval, 40, up to speed about her drama with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly. The TomTom co-owner took her side when the California native got into an argument with Lala, 32, at a group pool party.

“I can’t unsee the f—king bully that you were to her. For no reason. For no reason except to flex your f—king power,” Sandoval told the beauty mogul. “You have moved on from [sleeping with James Kennedy while he was with Raquel]. She hasn’t because she just got this information two weeks ago.”

Ariana, 37, questioned Katie, 36, and Lala’s recollection of a fight during their girls’ trip.

“It is very difficult for me to wrap my mind around the idea that Raquel is fighting people and being crazy,” the Florida native said in a confessional, referring to their August 2022 girls’ trip. “I would think that Katie, Lala and Kristina gave the mean girl treatment to Raquel like they have given to other people in the past.”

Ariana’s friendship with Raquel took a turn when Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval cheated with the California native. (Ariana and Sandoval parted ways after nearly a decade of dating.)

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since Wednesday night. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

In response to the drama, the beauty pageant contestant took to social media to apologize to Ariana. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

Ariana, for her part, broke her silence after a brief social media hiatus, writing via Instagram on Thursday, March 16, “Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

She continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast will address their onscreen ups and downs on Thursday, March 23, during the season 10 reunion taping.

Scroll on for more details on the aftermath of the girls’ trip: